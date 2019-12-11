Residents of Wrightsville, York County, will not see a property tax increase in 2020 after Borough Council unanimously approved a $1.13 million spending plan at its Dec. 2 meeting.

The tax rate remains at 6 mills, which means property owners will pay $600 for every $100,000 of assessed value.

The borough balanced the budget anticipating the implementation of a stormwater fee, council President Eric J. White said after the meeting.

“Otherwise, we’d come up $60,000 short that we’d have to take from reserves,” he said.

White expects the borough will implement the fee “pretty early” in 2020, although exactly what it will look like has yet to be determined. Borough engineer C.S. Davidson has been tasked with calculating the amount of impermeable surface impacting stormwater runoff.

Properties then will likely be assigned a unit value, and a monthly fee will be assessed accordingly. A private home would most likely be one unit, and a business with a large parking lot might be three units.

White said the monthly fee hasn’t been established yet, and legal work needs to be done before the borough can implement the fee. Currently, all boroughs in Pennsylvania can only implement a fee through a separate public authority. The borough would use the Wrightsville Municipal Authority for that purpose, White said.

Municipalities in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed are under increasing pressure to minimize runoff and remove pollutants from stormwater. The state Department of Environmental Protection is requiring them to develop a plan to do that. Some officials view it as an unfunded mandate.

Earlier this year, Wrightsville council members discussed Greencastle in Franklin County, which had established a stormwater fee. According to The Record Herald, the local newspaper there, the borough created a public utility that will charge $5.36 per 100 square feet of impervious coverage.

