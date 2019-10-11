Residents of Wrightsville Borough, York County, will pay nearly $10 more per month for water after the Wrightsville Municipal Authority approved $3 million in financing to pay for capital projects.

The authority’s board took the action at a joint meeting with Borough Council on Oct. 7. Board members were there to request that council guarantee the $3 million loan so the authority could receive a lower interest rate. Without the guarantee, monthly water rates would have jumped more than $13, said authority Chairman Phil Landis.

“We can only spread it around so much among our 1,500 customers,” he said.

Council approved the guarantee on a 4-2 vote — with President Eric J. White and Vice President Michael Gromling opposed — after a lengthy discussion about the viability of the authority. Landis said the state Department of Transportation will be paving the entire length of Hellam Street and is requiring an old water main be replaced at a cost of $1 million.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Environmental Protection is requiring the authority to replace pumps at the water treatment plant at a cost more than $850,000.

Landis said the only source of funding for these projects, and others that would use the balance of the financing, is from customers.

“We sought a lot of grant money,” he said. “We received no aid from any source whatsoever. I did all but beg them.”

The authority also provides trash pickup in Wrightsville, and Landis said capital projects for water or trash services and any other unfunded mandates could threaten the existence of the authority.

Council President White said he wants to dissolve the authority, noting he and Gromling met with representatives from York Water Co., much to the surprise of Landis and fellow Councilmen Fred Smith and Rick McDonald, who represent Borough Council on the authority board.

“Just looking at the appearance of this, I thought we had a better relationship,” said Landis, who said selling off assets might be the best long-term solution.

White said he favors dissolving the authority because rates to Wrightsville residents could be cut by one-third if assets are sold. The borough also would get an infusion of cash. And, he noted, that if water assets are sold to a private company, there would be more accountability because the Public Utility Commission would have to approve all future rate increases.

“The time to do it is not later,” White said. “The time to start thinking about it is now.”

