For most of the 35 years that Robin Geesey has lived on Front Street in Wrightsville, she has been able to sleep peacefully even living across from the Donsco foundry.
But since the facility reopened in September after an extensive fire, the noise rattles her house and disrupts her sleep, she told Wrightsville Borough Council at its Feb. 17 meeting. And in an attempt to drown out the sound during the evening, she turned up the volume on her television.
“I had the TV up to 30, and I always have it up to 10 in my house,” Geesey said. “It was muffling the noise outside.”
On June 1, 2018, a fire, described as the largest in the York County borough’s history, severely damaged Donsco. In a telephone interview, Chris Buck, vice president of operations for the foundry, said the company spent $65 million rebuilding.
“We almost didn’t come back,” he said. “Wrightsville almost lost a very big employer.”
As for the noise, he said that residents might have become accustomed to the foundry being closed. Since reopening, Buck said, “nothing has changed” in the operations.
But after receiving noise complaints from Geesey’s husband, Buck took decibel readings at the sidewalk of the foundry. They were at 100 db, and the company spent $7,000 on some shrouding and took other action to minimize the noise. Readings after that were at 70 db on the foundry sidewalk and 60 db in Geesey’s driveway.
Buck said he was surprised to learn there are still complaints about the noise because of the action Donsco took.
Geesey’s house is on the west side of Front Street, and the foundry is on the east side. Both are near the underpass of the Route 462 bridge, and she, several councilmen and another resident theorized that noise from the foundry echoes off the bridge and the buildings at the facility.
Councilman Rick McDonald, who also lives on Front Street near the foundry, said he personally went to talk to someone there to discuss the noise. He was referred to Buck, who was not in the office that day. McDonald told Borough Council he planned to try again to talk to him.
In other news, council Vice President Frederick C. Smith, who is also chairman of the Wrightsville Municipal Authority, advised council the authority is planning to cut down 11 trees on Hellam Street from Front to Third streets. He said the authority, which handles the borough wastewater, is having trouble with the roots from the trees getting into pipes.
“They’ve gotten way too large, and they’re pushing the sidewalks out of shape,” Smith said.
All of the trees are in the right of way, and the authority is allowed to remove them. Residents will receive letters notifying them about the removal of the trees.