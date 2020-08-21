The vast majority of property owners in Wrightsville, York County, will face a new stormwater fee by the end of the year, money that will help the river town prevent sediment from running off into the Susquehanna.

The fee will be assessed by the Wrightsville Municipal Authority, per an arrangement the authority and Borough Council approved in July for the authority to take over responsibility of the town’s stormwater system.

At Borough Council’s Aug. 17 meeting, council member Fred Smith Jr., who is chairman of the Wrightsville Municipal Authority, said the fee is proposed to be $7.50 per month, or $90 per year, for property owners with less than 5,000 square feet of impervious coverage. That represents about 80% of the town, Smith said in an email after the meeting. Property owners with between 5,000 square feet and 10,000 square feet will pay $15 per month. And those with more than 10,000 square feet will pay $22.50 per month, the maximum amount.

The fee will apply to all property owners, including those who are currently tax exempt, according to information Smith emailed.

He estimates the authority will receive $95,000 in annual revenue from the stormwater fee.

The state Department of Environmental Protection has designated Wrightsville as a municipal separate storm sewer system area. The state program aims to reduce sediment that eventually would reach the Chesapeake Bay.

Information Smith emailed says Wrightsville will be replacing all of the stormwater pipe on Hellem Street this fall. And even though the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will share some costs, the cost to the borough is $1 million.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The borough agreed to transfer ownership and responsibility of the stormwater system to the Wrightsville Municipal Authority so that it could assess the stormwater fee and pay for that project and others. Under state law, boroughs are not allowed to assess a stormwater fee, but a municipal authority can.

For more regional news from Chester, York and Lebanon counties, click here.

Recent Wrightsville coverage