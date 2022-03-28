Wrightsville sits at a confluence of outdoor recreation activities — and through its participation in the York County Trail Towns program it is poised to take advantage of the economic development activities that benefit from it.

The topic was part of an update about that participation from Silas Chamberlin, vice president of economic development from the York County Economic Alliance, at Wrightsville Borough Council’s March 21 meeting.

Chamberlin cited the borough’s proximity to “footpaths … the Northwest (Lancaster County) River Trail … the (Susquehanna) river itself” and nearby state and county parks.

“Wrightsville is really a hub for outdoor recreation,” he said. “Lots of great assets, and Wrightsville really sits at the heart of that.”

In 2021, the YCEA added the borough to the Trail Towns Program as it started its second year, which was funded through a $750,000 grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development. The first year focused on towns along the York County Heritage Rail Trail from York City to New Freedom.

In the past year, an action team has engaged the Wrightsville community with a survey; conducted more than 25 interviews with business and community leaders; and held a walking tour of town to assess the town character, businesses and trailhead access and parking. The team’s work culminated in a community meeting last November.

Those at the meeting voted to make the following priorities: improve walkability, bike and river access, improve appearance of downtown Hellam Street, expand and attract businesses that benefit the Trail Town atmosphere and market Wrightsville as “the eastern hub” for trails and recreation.

From those, a number of high priority action items rose to the top, Chamberlin said. They include installing streetscaping downtown, providing signage for the Mason-Dixon trail, bike route and river access, improving facades for commercial buildings on Hellam Street and more.

Chamberlin said YCEA will work on implementing the plan and not place the burden on Wrightsville.

“YCEA certainly sees this as our program that we’re doing in partnership with the Trail Town communities and action teams, and we’re committed to moving it forward,” he said, adding that $20,000 has already been allocated for work in Wrightsville.