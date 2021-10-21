The Wrightsville Municipal Authority will step in to collect leaves this fall in a Hellam Township neighborhood just outside Wrightsville.

The authority’s action comes after Wrightsville Borough Council decided in August to end the service.

Council member Fred C. Smith Jr., who is also president of the municipal authority, made the announcement at council’s Oct. 18 meeting. The authority, which handles trash collection for residents in the borough and parts of Hellam Township, has always collected yard waste, and it will now include leaves in that category.

“We have a lot of customers in Hellam Township,” Smith said. “It’s a goodwill thing.”

For 20 years, the borough used its equipment to collect leaves in the streets of the neighborhood commonly referred to as the Cool Creek Annex. In August, Borough Council voted to end the practice because the borough received no compensation from residents or Hellam Township.

Starting this fall, residents will have to place their leaves in containers or paper bags instead of in the gutters along the curbs because the authority doesn’t have the equipment like the borough has, Smith said. Leaves cannot be placed in plastic bags because they are taken to a Lancaster County facility where they are “responsibly recycled,” Smith said in an email.

The authority’s decision to collect leaves doesn’t sit well with at least one council member. Don Bair emailed LNP | LancasterOnline after the meeting, suggesting the authority made the decision because one authority board member, who lives in the Cool Creek neighborhood, will benefit from it.

But Smith said in an email “the accusation is false” and the decision was based on keeping yard waste out of the trash. Tipping fees are more expensive for trash at the York County incinerator, and the authority was concerned that leaves would fill the garbage and lead to higher fees. Smith said the authority collects yard waste in the spring and summer from its trash customers to keep yard waste out of the trash.

“The decision to do this is supported both economically and environmentally,” Smith said in the email.