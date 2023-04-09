At Wrightsville Borough Council’s April 3 meeting, Mayor Tayne Slenker continued to insist that she has legal authority to enforce ordinances by herself and does not need help from a committee established by council President Joseph Giandalia.

Reading from a letter from James F. Nowalk, president of the Pennsylvania Mayors Association, Slenker said she is an “independently elected public official who is answerable to no one other than the people who elected her.”

Nowalk wrote: “The mayor is the embodiment of the executive body of borough government and can act alone. Members of council constitute the legislative branch of borough government and must act together.”

He further said that “no one, including members of council, can dictate the manner in which you carry out your oath and perform the duties of your mayoral office any more than they can dictate when or how a police officer should issue a traffic ticket.”

Slenker then declared that “there is no more complaint committee.”

But Giandalia responded, saying that he established the committee last year because the borough’s budget for code enforcement with Solanco Engineering “was blown out of the water” because Slenker was forwarding so many things to them. Slenker responded that that wasn’t her problem.

At issue are code enforcement matters at properties with overgrown weeds and grass, and junk or trash in the yard that isn’t cleaned up. Council Vice President Brian Lyle, who chairs the complaint committee, has reported that the committee is working with several property owners to resolve problems before sending them to Solanco Engineering.

“Why should we pay them to do that when we have three or four people that will work together, knock on doors, respectfully talk to the people of town, and try to get them to work with us?” Giandalia said. “And then beyond that, if that doesn’t work, we bring Solanco in to enforce. Last year, we were their No. 1 client,” he said.

Lyle said after council’s March 6 meeting that there are properties with problems more serious, including potential health violations, and the committee has immediately referred the matters to Solanco.