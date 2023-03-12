WRIGHTSVILLE — An ongoing rift between Wrightsville Mayor Tayne Slenker and Borough Council came up once again at council’s March 6 meeting, with council President Joseph Giandalia reading a statement to dispute “misinformation” that is circulating in the community.

In recent media coverage, Slenker has alleged that Borough Council has impeded her ability to do her job, including not having an office, not having her borough-issued phone number publicized and being appointed as chair of on a committee for complaints about zoning infractions.

In his statement, Giandalia said he appointed Slenker to the complaint committee “to work on minor infractions of the borough ordinances” in October, along with council Vice President Brian Lyle and borough road master Eliseo Cruz. In the three following months, Slenker did not hold any committee meetings.

“Our mayor demonstrates that she does not want to work within this system,” Giandalia said.

Slenker’s only response during the meeting was that she believes she has the authority to enforce ordinances on her own and that the president of the Pennsylvania Mayors Association told her so.

“I am my own entity,” she said.

In January, Giandalia appointed Lyle as chair of the complaint committee, which has met several times. Lyle reported on March 6 that the committee has resolved three issues with property owners and has referred another to Solanco Engineering, which does the borough’s code enforcement, because of health concerns.

As for the mayor’s office, council made arrangements with the Wrightsville Municipal Authority, which owns the building where council meets, for Slenker to use a conference room and have locking files.

“To this day, and to council’s knowledge, the mayor has not set up hours or even used the space,” Giandalia said.

Slenker responded that she still needed to purchase some items for the space before using it.

Giandalia noted that a “quick survey” of nearby boroughs showed that just two — Red Lion and West York — have dedicated offices for their mayors.

As for her borough-issued cellphone, the number is published on the borough’s website. And Slenker said she has set up voicemail in the borough’s phone system.