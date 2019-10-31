The chief operating officer of York Water Co. told a resident of Wrightsville, York County, at Borough Council’s Oct. 21 meeting that he could “guarantee” higher water pressure if the borough were to sell its public water system to York Water.

The comment came during a presentation from JT Hand, the COO, who attended the meeting to talk about York Water Co. and the benefits to the borough of possibly selling its water and sewer systems.

If his company were to purchase the water system, all customers would “absolutely have higher pressure everywhere in Wrightsville Borough,” Hand said.

His presentation came two weeks after a joint meeting between Borough Council and the Wrightsville Municipal Authority at which council backed a $3 million loan for the authority. That action means a nearly $10 per month increase in water fees just to pay the debt. And water customers were already paying more than $26 per month for debt service.

“The overriding issues that have led us here are unfunded mandates for increasingly stringent regulations, and government bureaucracies making up their own rules, and charges, without the proper oversight of their elected representatives,” said council President Eric J. White in an email after the meeting. “Aging infrastructure is also a serious factor in where we are.”

White said borough residents will face even steeper increases in two or three years, and selling the water and sewer systems to a private company is prudent.

“I believe we can end this increasing downward spiral, reduce everyone’s bill by about one-third, give them better quality water, and higher water pressure. A win-win for everyone,” White wrote in the email.

York Water’s rate for 4,000 gallons a month is $36.30 per month, according to its rate sheet. White said Wrightsville’s equivalent is $93.95 per month.

Should Borough Council decide to pursue a sale, Hand said at the meeting that York Water would offer “book value” for the assets. Book value would be what the borough’s audit shows the assets are worth.

“The York Water Co. would be very, very pleased to work with the borough,” Hand said.

John Klinedinst, borough engineer from C.S. Davidson, advised council that a sale to York Water, or any private company, would be at least a yearlong process.

White said in his email the borough would “almost certainly” put out a request for proposals “to get the best value for Wrightsville’s water and sewer assets, and the best water and sewer service, going forward, for the people.”

For more regional news from Chester, York and Lebanon counties, click here.

Recent Wrightsville coverage