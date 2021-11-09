The frame of the Wrightsville Fire & Rescue Company’s rescue engine — a 26-year-old Seagrave — is rusted and its condition so bad that Chief Chad Livelsberger is worried it won’t pass the state vehicle inspection in 2022.

If it doesn’t pass, “we’ve got to put it out of service,” he told Wrightsville Borough Council at its Nov. 1 meeting.

“The garage is hoping we can get two years out of it, but nothing’s promised,” Livelsberger said.

So, the fire company is in the market for a new apparatus with a price tag of at least $900,000, and “we need to sign for something by the end of the year,” Livelsberger said. It will take 18 to 24 months to be delivered.

The chief said Hellam Township has set aside funds in its capital reserves to “make a substantial downpayment” on a new engine. He also said the township offered to finance the purchase — and when it’s paid off, the fire company will get the title.

Hellam Township Manager Corina Mann didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

Livelsberger suggested that Wrightsville could either create its own capital reserve fund or contribute to the township’s to assist with the purchase.

Currently, the borough contributes $57,000 to the fire company through a fire tax, which is six-tenths of the 6 mills that property owners are assessed. Council President Eric J. White said there’s some question about whether the fire tax is at a maximum allowed by state law.

Livelsberger also said that in 2022 York County is planning to upgrade radios for emergency services, and by 2023 the fire company’s radios will no longer be supported by the software they use. He said the fire company will have to replace 26 portable radios at a cost of about $4,000 each.

“I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but this is coming down the road,” Livelsberger said.

In other news, solicitor Zachary Nahass informed council that the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board approved Wrightsville’s request to enforce its own noise ordinance for another three years. In August 2020, the borough made the request, which was approved for one year. After that year, the PLCB reviewed the matter and extended the request until 2024.