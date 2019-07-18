Wrightsville Borough Municipal Authority is facing several expensive projects, and it is currently working on two that will cost more than $1.5 million.

Councilman Fred Smith, who is secretary/treasurer of the authority, said he is concerned because the authority will have to finance the majority of the work. At Borough Council’s July 15 meeting, Smith said the authority has sought grants from the state and elsewhere to help with the work, to no avail.

“This stuff’s expensive, and no one is helping us out,” he said.

The Wrightsville authority provides water, sewer and trash services in the York County borough. One project will replace pumps at its water treatment plant, two of which will pump water from an adjacent quarry to the plant. The total cost is $851,480, and the work should be done in December.

The other project, costing an estimated $657,000, will replace stormwater pipes and repair the drinking water main on Hellam Street from Sixth to Front streets. Bids will be opened Aug. 15, and Smith said in an email he wouldn’t be surprised to see prices higher than estimated. The Hellam Street project is expected to start this fall and be completed in the winter.

Other projects that aren’t yet scheduled but that Smith said “need to be done without unnecessary delay” include the following: replacing water intake pumps at the Susquehanna River, estimated at $550,000; replacing old water meters, estimated at $160,000; and replacing the water filter backwash pumps at the water treatment plant, estimated at $150,000. The wastewater treatment plant also might need improvements costing $500,000.

Smith told council he researched how the authority could generate revenue other than through usage fees. Under state law, he said, authorities are allowed to assess a “stormwater fee.”

He said that Greencastle in Franklin County established a fee this year by calculating the square footage of impervious coverage — such as driveways, sidewalks and roofs — a property has. According to The Record Herald, the local newspaper there, the borough created a public utility that will charge $5.36 per 100 square feet of impervious coverage.

Wrightsville council members were taken aback at how much a property owner would have to pay if he or she had, for instance, a 10-by-30-foot driveway, a 10-by-13-foot-shed, a sidewalk and the footprint of a house. The Record Herald reported that some businesses are facing thousands of dollars in fees.

“It’s not an insignificant thing,” Smith said.

If Wrightsville were considering the fee, Smith said, he would prefer to see a flat fee “rather than go with a number that can get pretty enormous.”

Right now, the fee is just a matter of discussion in Wrightsville and is not something council or the authority is seriously considering.

