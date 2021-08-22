Wrightsville in York County will no longer collect leaves in a neighborhood — located just outside the borough in Hellam Township — commonly referred to as the Cool Creek annex.

Residents in the neighborhood near the Cool Creek Golf Club and outside the southwestern boundaries of Wrightsville have enjoyed the benefits of leaf collection from the borough for more than 20 years.

But on Aug. 16, Wrightsville Borough Council voted 4-0, with council members Don Bair and Larry Kirkessner absent, to stop the practice. That’s because the borough was not receiving any compensation from the residents or from Hellam Township.

Council President Eric J. White said the borough is “spending Wrightsville tax dollars cleaning up Hellam Township.”

The neighborhood has 11 streets, according to council member Michael Gromling, who is also employed as the borough’s roadmaster. The borough only employs him and one other person to work on maintenance and road issues, and in the fall just the two of them can spend two or three days on multiple occasions cleaning up leaves in Cool Creek Annex.

“It’s a big pain in the (rear end) up there,” Gromling said, adding after the meeting that leaf collection there takes borough staff away from the borough.

The leaf collection started in 2000, not long after the borough bought equipment to do the work. At the time, there was an attempt to compensate the borough by linking the leaf collection to the borough’s trash collection services.

The issue is that Wrightsville Borough Municipal Authority, a separate entity from borough government, provides trash services and receives payments. But none of that money goes to the borough.

“The borough does this gratuitously,” council Vice President Frederick Smith Jr. said, emphasizing that leaf collection “is not part of trash collection services.”