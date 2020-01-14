Members of Wrightsville Borough Council reelected Eric J. White as president for another two years at the biennial reorganization meeting Jan. 6.

Council also selected Frederick C. Smith Jr. as vice president. He replaces Michael Gromling in that role. Gromling is still on Borough Council.

White narrowly won reelection to council in November, running a write-in campaign after he lost the primary to Republican challenger Edward E. Sipes, a former councilman. White worked the polls in November and beat Sipes 71-68.

White said he seeks to lower residents’ water and sewer fees by one-third and continuing the borough’s success of acquiring grant money for projects in town.

Last year, Borough Council agreed to guarantee $3 million in financing for the Wrightsville Municipal Authority for improvements to the borough’s water system. At the time, White said, he was interested in eventually selling the water system to a private water company, such as York Water Co. Doing so will lower bills by one-third, he said.

As for grants, last fall the borough received a $1 million grant for improvements on Front Street and at Riverfront Park. Since 2011, the borough has received and completed nearly $1.1 million worth of work from 11 different grants. And more than $1.8 million from four other grants, including the latest one, is in progress with design and construction.

