In 2021, the Burning Bridge Tavern on Hellam Street in Wrightsville, York County, had outdoor entertainment with loud music eight times throughout the summer, which annoyed Dave Foulk and his partner.

“The point of the matter is, the music is too (explicative) loud,” Foulk said at Wrightsville Borough Council’s June 20 meeting. “All last year, we were robbed of the right of quiet enjoyment of the exterior of our property because of loud music you could hear a block away.”

This year, council has struck a compromise with the Burning Bridge. Rather than outdoor entertainment every weekend, Steve Conti, director of operations at the bar, said they’ve agreed to do fundraisers with bands outside just twice per month.

“That is, on our part, a huge step back from where it was,” Conti said.

Council approved the plan just for July, which President Joseph Giandalia described as a test to see how it goes. Foulk said he is “all for compromise, but it takes two parties to compromise. And we’ve compromised enough. It’s time for the Burning Bridge to compromise and to sign on the dotted line and stick to it.”

The problem is, said council Vice President Brian Lyle, the borough’s noise ordinance isn’t enforceable. So if residents call police about noise, officers can only ask people to be good neighbors. But Lyle said members are working with their solicitor on a new law that will have some teeth to it.

Although council has not discussed the details of the new noise ordinance, Giandalia promised that it will give “everybody some leverage to get things done.”

In other news, council voted 4-1, with member Eric J. White opposed, to appoint Matt Russ to fill the seat vacated by Mike Gromling after Gromling moved from Ward 3.

Speaking directly to Russ before the vote, White said he likes Russ and would vote for him in other circumstances. But Russ is a board member of the Wrightsville Borough Municipal Authority, three other council members are current or former members. Lyle is the authority manager.

White is a critic of the authority and has likened the current slate of council members to an authority takeover of Borough Council.