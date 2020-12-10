The president of Wrightsville Borough Council announced at the regular Dec. 7 council meeting that he had been hospitalized with COVID-19 in November, less than a week after attending a planning meeting.

Council President Eric J. White also accused the wife of a fellow council member of lying about when White had been diagnosed. In the Wrightsville Rants and Raves Facebook group, Mel McDonald, wife of council member Rick McDonald, said White attended the Nov. 16 planning meeting knowing he was positive for coronavirus.

On Dec. 7, White forcefully disputed a “public misconception,” saying he tested positive for COVID on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and was hospitalized on Friday, Nov. 20. He has since fully recovered.

“According to the doctors at Lancaster General, I am now the safest person in this room,” he said, explaining they said he can no longer contract COVID or give it to others.

In other business, Borough Council voted 4-1 to approve a preliminary budget for 2021 with no tax increase. Council member Michael Gromling voted against the budget. Council member Larry Kirkessner was absent.

Council balanced the budget by tapping $23,000 in the borough’s reserve account. Last year, they used reserves to fill an $18,000 gap. Council member Frederick C. Smith Jr. said this approach works now, but it’s not sustainable.

“I think next year when we have these discussions, we’ll be talking about a tax increase,” he said.

The tax rate remains at 6 mills. Property owners will pay $600 for every $100,000 of assessed value.

Council had an extended discussion about a 3% pay increase for borough employees that is part of the budget —with White discussing employees by name and their salaries in the public meeting. One employee makes two-thirds the salary of what other municipalities pay employees in equivalent positions.

“He is not replaceable at the salary level we have him at,” said treasurer Keith Brenner of that employee.

Smith noted that employees did not get a raise last year, calling a raise this year “the right thing to do.”

For more regional news from Chester, York and Lebanon counties, click here.

Recent Wrightsville coverage