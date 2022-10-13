Since taking office in January, Wrightsville Mayor Tayne Slenker has worked to fulfill her campaign promise of cleaning up the York County borough of overgrown lawns, weeds and junk piled in yards in town.

“No neighbor wants to have that next to them,” Slenker said in a phone call.

She has identified numerous properties with these alleged code and zoning violations. The borough has followed up by sending those complaints to Solanco Engineering, with which it contracts code enforcement services — and each complaint costs the borough about $90.

The matter was an issue at Wrightsville Borough Council’s Oct. 3 meeting when President Joseph Giandalia formed a complaint committee to handle those complaints.

“It’s not a bad thing,” Gandalia said about Slenker’s efforts in a phone call after the meeting. “She’s going around town trying to get things cleaned up.”

The issue is there hasn’t been a formal process for complaints and trying to get them resolved before formally sending them to code enforcement. And the borough is charged for “every little tiny infraction – or for infractions … that the code department determines are not actionable,” council member Eric J. White said.

When Slenker pressed him about reports that are not “actionable,” White said it occurred once at a property that his brother owns.

White proposed that the committee use a formal process that starts with knocking on doors or places that need to be cleaned up and asking residents to take action. If no one is home, a committee member will leave a numbered door hanger to track when it was left and where. If no action is taken, the committee can eventually send the matter to its code enforcement officer and if necessary to the district justice for a court ruling and possible fine.

“This is a documentable, legal process,” White said.

Giandalia appointed Slenker to the complaint committee and its chairperson and council members Brian Lyle and Rick McDonald and a borough employee. He suggested all of them can easily follow up on complaints because they either work in town or are there frequently.