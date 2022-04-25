If Wrightsville Borough Council member Eric J. White had his way, council would eliminate the three-ward system in the York County borough, an issue he has discussed since last year.

At White’s request, council took up the issue at its April 18 meeting. White said the borough is out of compliance with election law because it has not reapportioned the wards since 1955. A map in council chambers from that era shows undeveloped portions of the borough that now have homes.

“What you have to do every 10 years is you’re supposed to look at your voting districts,” White said. “Because we have decided to divide up into three wards, and maintain that, we have to take a look at this and deal with it to make sure it’s fair.”

Currently, according to White, Ward 1 has 406 registered voters, Ward 2 has 425 and Ward 3 has 541. To even the numbers out, council would have to hire a consultant and redraw the wards. A cheaper option, White said, is to eliminate the wards with an ordinance.

But council President Joseph Giandalia countered that state law requires a ward to have a minimum of 300 voters.

“We meet the criteria. We have 300 voters in each ward. We have two representatives from each ward,” Giandalia said. “It’s an even playing field.”

He also noted that eliminating the wards could potentially mean that some portions of town would lose representation since the entire council would be elected at large.

“I like what we have,” Giandalia said.

Giandalia agreed to have Solicitor Peter T. Ruth research the matter to determine if the borough is out of compliance.

In other business, borough engineer John Klinedinst updated council on his efforts to secure additional funding for work in Riverfront Park and on Front Street. The low bid for the work came in at $1.6 million, $600,000 more than a state grant the borough received.

Klinedinst has talked with officials at the state and in York County and is actively doing what he can to reduce the funding gap. The prices for the low bid are good for 60 days, meaning council has to accept or reject them by its May 16 meeting.