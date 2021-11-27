Four members of Wrightsville Borough Council gathered — with one on the phone — Nov. 22 for a rescheduled meeting, only to cancel the meeting because they didn’t have a quorum.

The cancellation meant council had to delay action on advertising ordinances for the 2022 budget and one that would eliminate the ward system in the borough. Council had rescheduled the meeting from Nov. 15 because two members could not attend then.

At 6:30 p.m., when the meeting was supposed to start, Vice President Frederick Smith Jr. had called in via conference call. Pennsylvania Borough Code does not allow someone calling in to meet a quorum.

But neither council members Rick McDonald nor Larry Kirkessner showed up.

When council member Michael Gromling called McDonald on his cell phone, McDonald reported that he was sick and wouldn’t be attending. Kirkessner’s absence was routine: Since 2018, he has missed 40 meetings, according to minutes posted on the borough’s website (by contrast, all other council members combined have missed 11 meetings in the same time).

“It’s not looking good right now unless the lawyer pulls a rabbit out of the hat,” White said to the 12 members of the public waiting for the meeting to start. White had called the borough’s solicitor to see if Mayor Michael Albert could fulfill quorum requirements.

Typically, the borough has a budget ordinance that it approves the second or third week in November for advertising. Council then approves the ordinance at its first meeting in December. Treasurer Keith Brenner said council still has time to approve the budget, although the quorum issue pushes the time frame “down to the wire” unless council schedules a special meeting.

As for eliminating the borough’s three wards, White said it would be cheaper than reapportioning to determine the population in each one after the 2020 census.

“(Eliminating representation by ward) allows all of the people of Wrightsville to vote for all of council,” he said. “It gives everyone a voice.”