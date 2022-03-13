WRIGHTSVILLE — Borough Council in Wrightsville, York County, continued to discuss a rental inspection program at their March 7 meeting, hearing from their code enforcement officer about how he handles inspections in other municipalities.

Mark Deimler of Solanco Engineering Associates spent about 20 minutes discussing the work he does in Quarryville, Christiana and elsewhere. He said they inspect for safety issues such as smoke detectors, exposed wires and handrails for stairs.

“We don’t nitpick things. We’re not looking at aesthetics. It’s really things that could cause problems,” Deimler said. “That’s not how everybody conducts their enforcement. Some places can be very heavy-handed, and you get a checklist a mile long.”

Solanco’s inspectors work with landlords to get rental units into compliance, and “we only use enforcement notices if we don’t get cooperation.”

Landlords could lose their rental licenses if they fail to comply or if police are called to an apartment too frequently.

“That component of the ordinance is very attractive to us,” Hellam Township police Chief Douglas Pollock said. “That would certainly help us kick people out of town who don’t belong in town.”

Deimler said the inspection program would pay for itself through fees. In Quarryville, the fee is $75 per inspection. Council President Joseph Giandalia said after the meeting that the fee schedule — and all other details about what the program would entail — is yet to be determined.

Later in the meeting, council member Eric J. White and Solicitor Peter T. Ruth argued philosophical points of law about rental inspections.

“The overarching goal is to pass all administrative costs and burdens as best as possible on to the property owner who is deciding to use their home as a rental property in an effort to generate revenue,” Ruth said.

For White, a rental inspection program is a state and federal violation of the right to privacy. He said police need a warrant, based on probable cause, to enter someone’s home to search for evidence of a crime.

“Why does the person that rents their home or rents their apartment, why do they have lesser rights to privacy?” White asked.