Wrightsville Borough Council unanimously awarded a $1.6 million contract June 6 for a project to improve Front Street and Riverfront Park.

Project contractor will be Reamstown Excavating and Concrete, and its bid was $600,000 more than the grant received from the state.

Since opening the bids in April, borough engineer John Klinedinst reduced the funding gap to $186,000 through various commitments from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Wrightsville Municipal Authority and other sources. The difference could be made up by financing.

“I feel comfortable moving forward,” council President Joseph Giandalia said.

Klinedinst had talked with York County state legislators about what Wrightsville could do to secure more funding from the state grant it received. Everyone recommended applying for a new grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development to help with the project. Council approved a resolution to that effect.

“We’ll be going down parallel paths,” Klinedinst said. “If we can get the grant, we wouldn’t have to borrow.”

Council member Eric J. White said, “We’re going to work real hard on that grant.”

The project will add traffic calming features on Front Street that narrow the road in several places and add sidewalks with decorative stamping and parking. The project also includes the construction of “infiltration beds” in the park to allow stormwater to filter into the ground instead of running directly into the Susquehanna River.

Klinedinst said after the meeting he expects construction to begin in August and last through the end of the year.

In other news, council member Mike Gromling moved out of Ward 2, and council must appoint a new member. Two people, Matt Russ and Ronald Shealer, have submitted their names.

Shealer attended the June 6 meeting to introduce himself to council. “Here’s an opportunity to provide some service in a community that my wife and I are happy that we moved to 35 years ago,” he said.

Giandalia said Russ, who is on the board for the Wrightsville Municipal Authority, was on vacation and plans to attend the June 20 council meeting. Council will vote on the appointment at that meeting.