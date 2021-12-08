For the second time in two weeks, Wrightsville Borough Council in York County could not conduct business — including acting on the 2022 budget — because it lacked a quorum.

The agenda for council’s Dec. 6 meeting listed 15 action items, from the budget to a newly negotiated contract with the Hellam Township Police Department. Council could not take any official action because members Rick McDonald and Frederick Smith Jr. reportedly were ill and not in attendance.

“You can see we have two ‘sick’ members who aren’t showing up, OK,” council President Eric J. White said. “Take them at face value, say they’re sick, I don’t know, whatever. But they’re not here to take care of the important business of the borough.”

A third council member, Larry Kirkessner, who has missed dozens of council meetings, has moved out of the borough and submitted his resignation.

Council has until Dec. 31 to pass the budget. Under state law, it must advertise the budget and make it available for 10 days for the public to inspect it and offer comment. White said he’ll have to schedule a special meeting so council can vote to advertise the budget.

“We have a time clock ticking until the end of the year when we have to approve the budget,” White said. “So let’s hope the other councilmen feel better, I guess is the best way to put it.”

Instead of conducting business, White opened up the meeting to public comment for the 15 residents who showed up. At that point, council member Don Bair walked out, “since there’s no business to vote on.” White and Michael Gromling were the only council members present after Bair left.

The public comment period led to a wide-ranging discussion of topics, including an effort by council to eliminate the three-ward system in Wrightsville and create an at-large system where voters could elect candidates regardless of where they live in town.

Crystal Bolton, a former council member, criticized the effort, saying it would be just as expensive as reapportioning the wards based on the 2020 census. That’s because the York County solicitor told her it would still end up in court.

“Thousands of dollars are going to be spent regardless if you abolish these wards or you redraw the lines,” Bolton said.