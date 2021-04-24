Wrightsville Borough hired Commonwealth Code of York County in October for the town’s code enforcement and for issuing building permits.

But after months of complaints about delays in issuing building permits, Borough Council voted unanimously at its April 19 meeting to cancel that contract. On May 1, it will start working with Solanco Engineering Associates in Quarryville for zoning and property maintenance matters and and Code Administrators in Lancaster for building permits.

Mark Deimler, from Solanco Engineering, attended the meeting via conference call. He said his firm started taking on code compliance for municipalities over the years and it’s become a specialty.

The borough hired Commonwealth Code last year after its long-time contractor retired. And nearly from the start, council members complained about delays in issuing permits and a lack of communication from the company.

Matters came to a head in late February and early March when the borough was trying to obtain permits to build a bathroom in Riverfront Park. The project was delayed three weeks because, officials said, Commonwealth Code didn’t issue the permits on time.

Council President Eric J. White said in an interview in March that Commonwealth “is not following up fast enough to get things done.”

Since then, it “hasn't gotten any better and has gotten worse,” borough secretary Tammie Hoff said.

In March, borough officials anticipated that a continued slow response from Commonwealth Code would mean residential building permits would be delayed. In fact, some residents complained recently on the Wrightsville Rants and Raves Facebook group about weeks or months of delays after applying for permits.