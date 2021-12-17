In the waning days of their terms on Wrightsville Borough Council, members Rick McDonald and Frederick Smith Jr. have skipped two or three meetings, leaving the York County council without a quorum.

And Smith, who is council’s vice president, said that for him it’s intentional. He disagrees with council President Eric J. White’s approach to filling a seat on Borough Council and two upcoming vacancies on the Wrightsville Municipal Authority.

“The filling of these three vacancies by a lame-duck council are great injustices in my opinion, which I could not stop by being present and voting,” Smith said in an email. “But I could stop them by not being present at all. So that is what I have chosen to do.”

Neither Smith nor McDonald ran for reelection this year, and their terms expire after new members are sworn in next month. McDonald missed meetings on Nov. 22, Dec. 6 and Dec. 9, a special meeting called by council President President Eric J. White because the borough has been unable to conduct any business. Smith, council’s vice president, missed the Dec. 6 and 9 meetings, but called in for the Nov. 22 meeting.

McDonald did not respond to an email for comment about missing the meetings.

Smith said White is insisting on appointing a new council member immediately because member Larry Kirkessner submitted his resignation after moving out of the borough. He submitted his resignation on Nov. 29, and council has 45 days to accept it and then 30 days to appoint a new member — but only at meetings with a quorum.

Smith said he asked White “to post the vacancy, ask for eligible and interested candidates from the First Ward to apply, and defer refilling the seat to the newly elected council in January.”

“I believe a majority of the new council should select who will be its sixth member, not a minority from the old council,” he said. “I believe that this courtesy is essential to enable the new council to get off to a good start.”

In the meantime, without a quorum, the council can’t conduct any official business such as approving a 2022 budget, approving a newly negotiated contract with Hellam Township for police services, paying bills and more.

Outgoing Mayor Michael Albert said after the canceled Dec. 9 meeting he is “exceptionally upset” about not having a police contract. If the new contract isn’t approved, the borough will have to rely on Pennsylvania State Police.

“Our backs are against the wall,” Albert said. “I am not a happy camper.”