Three new Wrightsville Borough Council members were sworn in Jan. 3, and they promptly appointed Rick McDonald to serve the remaining two years of a term of council member who moved from the borough.

McDonald — who did not run for reelection in 2021 — missed four meetings in December, preventing council from having a quorum. Without a quorum, members could not conduct business. The new council members are Joe Giandalia, Phil Landis and Brian Lyle. Giandalia was elected president, ousting Eric J. White from the position.

After being sworn in, McDonald voted on matters that had languished since early December because he skipped meetings. Those included a new police contract with Hellam Township and approving the borough’s 2022 budget, which must be advertised first.

Council unanimously approved the police contract, although Giandalia and Landis initially wanted time for the new members to review the details.

But then Landis said, “In the interest of public safety, to expedite this, I recommend that we sign it tonight.”

The contract provides the same level of service residents have had for three years, White said after the meeting. He negotiated the four-year contract and said the cost increases 2.5% each year, starting at $403,217 this year. It tops out at $434,220 in 2026.

Council also authorized advertising the 2022 budget, which includes $1,188,527 in revenue and $1,159,161 in expenditures. There’s no tax increase, keeping the tax rate at 6 mills. Property owners will pay $600 for every $100,000 of assessed value.

The new council members and McDonald – who all are associated with the Wrightsville Borough Municipal Authority – voted to hire a new law firm as the borough’s solicitor. That firm is Stock & Leader in York, which is also the authority’s solicitor.

White, who has battled with the authority during his term on council, said in a phone call that the newly constituted Borough Council is “a municipal authority takeover.” Lyle is employed as the authority manager, and the other new council members are either current or former authority board members.