After several contentious meetings in recent months, including two where police escorted a resident from the meeting, Wrightsville Borough Council is discussing moving public comment for items not on the agenda to the end of its meetings.

Council member Don Bair raised the issue at council’s July 19 meeting, initially favoring moving all public comments to the end of the meeting. He said public comments are frequently about issues on the agenda, and people can listen to council discuss and debate the issues.

“They’ll be more informed about what’s going on,” he said, adding that it also would “streamline” meetings.

Some council members said Eastern York school board and Columbia Borough Council have two times for public comment, one for items on the agenda at the beginning of the meeting and one at the end of the meeting for items not on the agenda.

Bair made a motion for Wrightsville to structure its public comments the same way. The motion died for lack of a second.

Council President Eric J. White said the public could call the borough office and get on the agenda prior to a meeting — allowing them to speak at the beginning of the meeting.

“I realize we have a couple of people who come every week or every meeting,” council Vice President Frederick C. Smith Jr. said. “I still don’t like the idea.”

Later in the meeting, Smith said, “To me, it smacks like you don’t want to hear from the public.”

In April, White stopped a meeting and called police to escort resident Mel McDonald from the meeting after she continued to interrupt White. McDonald is the wife of council member Rick McDonald.

On June 7, Hellam Township police Chief Douglas Pollock, who attended the meeting to give his monthly update, escorted Mel McDonald from the meeting at White’s direction. She again interrupted White repeatedly despite his banging his gavel.

At that June meeting, other residents raised their voices numerous times during the public comment period. One woman approached the council dais while pointing her finger at several council members and Mayor Michael Albert. That led Albert to stand at his seat, point at the woman and yell at her.

After the July 19 meeting, White said he expects council will revisit the issue again even though Bair’s motion died.