After a presentation from the chief of the South Central PA Search and Rescue Team, Wrightsville Borough Council unanimously approved a $500 contribution to the organization at council’s Feb. 6 meeting. Council member Matt Russ was absent.

Kurtis Timmer gave an overview of the nonprofit organization’s work in York County, which includes 35 volunteers, nine dogs trained to search for people, drones with infrared technology and more. They respond to missing person calls, child abduction reports and assist police and rangers at state parks in the region.

In 2022, the team responded to 27 calls, including a 12-hour search in Heidelberg Township “that ended successfully when the little girl was found,” Timmer said.

Council member Eric J. White said the team provides more manpower and specialized services than police or firefighters have. He also presented a personal donation to Timmer during the meeting.

In other business, council authorized borough solicitor Peter T. Ruth to send a letter to the property owner at 319 Vine St. threatening legal action if they don’t clean up their property. The property has had junk, high weeds and an unused pool with water in it for years, officials said. And the owner routinely pays fines and never cleans up the property, officials noted.

Unkempt properties in Wrightsville are an ongoing source of ire for some residents and officials. “I’ve lived there for 47 years, never had mice, never had roaches, never had wild animals,” said Sandra Dosch during public comment about her next door neighbor in the 300 block of Fourth Street. Dosch is Mayor Tayne Slenker’s mother.

If Slenker had her way, she would be out patrolling the town, finding violations and enforcing the clean-up of problem properties. On Feb. 6, she said the president of Pennsylvania Mayors’ Association, who is an attorney, told her she had the authority to do that. But Ruth responded that he is “100% confident” that is not true because Wrightsville contracts its police services with Hellam Township.