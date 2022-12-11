Borough Council in Wrightsville, York County, is considering hiring a state constable from East Donegal Township to assist with enforcement of local quality of life ordinances.

Paul Castline made a short presentation to council about his services Dec. 5 at the invitation of Mayor Tayne Slenker. Slenker had heard Castline pitching his services at a conference recently.

“Constables, by statute, are able to enforce ordinances for municipalities,” he said.

Castline said he employs 62 uniformed constables who could enforce complaints about noise, high weeds and other quality of life issues. There is a question about exactly what they would enforce because the borough currently uses Solanco Engineering for all of its code enforcement and zoning matters.

Often, the local police department enforces quality of life ordinances. In Wrightsville, that is the Hellam Township Police Department.

Castline said he is “in no way, shape or form at all trying to replace … your police department.” He added, “We are supplementing an area where … your municipal police department is too busy or there aren’t enough guys to do it.”

The cost, he said, depends on how much work would be done.

President Joseph Giandalia said he’s agreeable to the idea, but council needs to determine how such a program would work in Wrightsville.

“This is all new to us,” he said.

Council member Phil Landis likes the idea of uniformed officers showing up to enforce ordinances.

“I think it carries more weight,” Landis said.

In other news, council unanimously approved the 2023 budget. The $1.14 million spending plan has no tax increase, keeping the rate at 6 mills. Property owners will pay $600 for every $100,000 of assessed value.

“You guys have the ability to look at a million-plus-dollar budget in this borough and still be able to reach the conclusion that you don’t have to reach into the taxpayer pocket,” borough Treasurer Keith Brenner said. “That’s commendable.”