Wrightsville Borough Council voted 5-0 to declare a state of emergency related to COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, at council’s March 16 meeting. Councilman Larry Kirkessner was absent from the meeting.

But the action doesn’t mean council will call for closing businesses or close access to Riverfront Park.

“Our park is open. Not closed. Open,” council President Eric J. White said, explaining later that he was referring to Hallam Borough’s closure of Emig Park.

“We’re not going to jump on the frenzy bandwagon and start shutting things down,” Mayor Michael A. Albert said.

By declaring an emergency, it would allow Wrightsville to seek reimbursement from the federal government for any money expended related to the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a catch, though — the borough would have to follow certain procedures and document the expenditures to ensure they are related to the outbreak.

In the past, Wrightsville officials have declared an emergency for flooding in the borough, and they followed the procedures to seek federal reimbursement for money they spent in the flooding. And the government turned down the request.

“This would guarantee — and I take this with a grain of salt —reimbursement from the federal government,” Albert said.

Councilman Michael Gromling said the declaration also allows the borough to access any resources York County Emergency Management Agency would make available during the pandemic.

Randee Scritchfield, the borough’s tax collector, attended the meeting and told council that she has immediately suspended accepting in-person payments from residents at her home because of COVID-19.

“It’s protecting them, and it’s protecting me,” she said. Residents can drop off correspondence and payments in a dropbox, or they call her at 717-887-5992, or mail wvilletaxcollector@comcast.net or contact her via Facebook.

Scritchfield added state law does require her to hold “sit-ins” where she is available to the public during the second and third weeks of April. Whether the state will waive that requirement is uncertain right now.

For more regional news from Chester, York and Lebanon counties, click here.

Recent Wrightsville coverage