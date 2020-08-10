Wrightsville Borough Council in York County has petitioned the state Liquor Control Board to take over enforcement of noise at local bars.

At its Aug. 3 meeting, council approved a resolution 4-1 to petition the LCB to substitute the local noise ordinance to replace the section of the state law that regulates noise from bars. Council member Rick McDonald voted against the measure. Council member Larry Kirkessner was absent.

Council has actively worked to help local bars and restaurants in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic by suspending the borough’s open container law, closing streets when crowds at a bar spilled into them and approving entertainment permits for Friday and Saturday nights last month and this month.

Council President Eric J. White and police say there have been no problems with fights or other crime and no arrests. For White, council’s action is all about helping local businesses stay afloat during “draconian” measures taken by Gov. Tom Wolf to limit the number of customers in a business.

But the state police Bureau of Liquor Enforcement has received complaints about loud music at The Burning Bridge Tavern and American Legion Post No. 469, White said. According to state law, a bar is not permitted to use loudspeakers inside or outside of its premises if the sound can be heard beyond the property line. If state police receive a complaint, state law obligates them to investigate. By taking over the noise enforcement, local officials will have more control.

“It seems the LCB is in favor of this because they don’t want to come out every time there’s a complaint,” White said.

Shawn Kelly, press secretary at the LCB, said in an email that there currently are 50 active noise exemptions in Pennsylvania, and the agency receives about 20 applications each year. After the LCB receives a petition, it has 60 days to render a decision, during which a hearing is held and anyone can testify.

According to information Kelly provided, an exemption is usually issued for a set time, and a municipality must repeat the petition process after the exemption expires. There’s no word about the length of time for Wrightsville or the date or location of a hearing.

In other business, fire Chief Chad Livelsberger told council about two recent incidents in the borough in which residents called 911 and no one picked up. One involved a vehicle fire near the fire station, and someone ran to the station to notify firefighters, who responded and extinguished the fire.

Livelsberger said it seems to be an issue with York County 911, and he cited other incidents in York City and other areas of the county.

If there's a delay in dispatching emergency services, Livelsberger said, people “don’t think it’s a flaw with the 911 service. They think it’s a flaw with the fire service.”