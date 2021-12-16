On Andrew Donkel’s 35th birthday in 2018, he was shuttled from Lebanon County jail to Pennsylvania Counseling Services Renaissance Crossroads rehabilitation program and spent the rest of his day staring at a quote on the wall: “All of your choices have brought you here to this table.”

Donkel, of Lebanon County, made a crucial choice that day. Instead of serving a one-year prison sentence for his third charge of driving under the influence, he chose to spend 21 months in the intense rehabilitation program.

But that’s not a choice Lebanon County residents can make anymore. The 12 to 22-month rehabilitative program, which helped patients find employment and rebuild relationships, is officially ending at the close of this year.

A nationwide staffing shortage, particularly in the helping professions, has pushed the closure of the county’s 20-year-old Renaissance Crossroads program.

Renaissance Crossroads, formed out of the county’s branch of Pennsylvania Counseling Services, gave an alternative to individuals facing incarceration for non-violent charges related to substance abuse.

Though PA Counseling Services serves several Central Pennsylvania counties, Renaissance Crossroads was only available out of the Lebanon County branch.

Audrey Fortna, director of Lebanon County Probation Services, cited staffing shortages and a lack of funding as the reasons for the program’s termination. At the Nov. 4 county commissioner’s meeting, she said the program could not maintain a staff for inpatient rehabilitation, even if the program got more funding.

“The workforce shortage in the helping professions is pretty desperate,'' said Kimberly Ernest, executive vice president at PA Counseling Services. “We also had to decide where we can best allocate our resources.”

The Renaissance Crossroads is not the only program suffering from a staffing shortage - many of the programs across PA Counseling Services are 25% short staffed, Ernest said.

However, interest in the program has been declining for years.

The program was developed as an alternative for State Correctional Institution sentences – sentences that often included mandatory minimums that would make the Renaissance Crossroads program a more enticing option, Fortna said.

Over the years, mandatory minimums have shortened, Fortna said, with some excluding state prison as a punishment. The program, which normally filled its 18-bed capacity, only has six remaining participants and Fortna said she can’t remember the last time they were at capacity.

“With the shorter sentences, because of the changes, the program became less enticing,” Fortna said. “It is a longer program and a difficult program. It was a very good program and effective, but it required people to put the work in, and so we just struggled.”

Thus, with shorter sentencing, a lack of staffing and consistently shrinking grant funding, PA Counseling Services decided it was not feasible to continue with Renaissance Crossroads.

‘I didn’t want to live like that anymore’

On May 8 of this year, Donkel, now 38, marked three years sober. He graduated from Renaissance Crossroads in January 2020. During the program, he began working as an order selector at Zeigler’s distributor in Lebanon and has since been promoted to the company’s IT manager.

“Initially, I just wanted to keep my head down, get through it as painless as possible, and get out and do what I wanted to do,” Donkel said. “It became virtually impossible to do that because there’s so much accountability.”

After months in the program, he said he realized how his actions impacted his family – especially his two daughters, now 8 and 10 years old.

“It affected everyone around me,” Donkel said. “It started to become real clear and it made me feel ashamed and real guilty. And I didn’t want to live like that anymore.”

The length of the program was not a deterrent for Donkel. In fact, he said, it was what made the program so effective for him.

“The longer, the more time that went by that I spent in programs, the more I realized, these are my choices, these are the products of my decisions and my actions – there’s nobody to blame but myself,” he said. “I couldn’t realize that in 30 days or four months or even eight months. It took a long time. Time was the biggest thing that made the biggest impact.”

Despite only facing a one-year sentence as opposed to the almost two years he would remain in rehabilitation, his fear of jail persuaded him to join the program.

“This was my first experience with jail and I would’ve done virtually anything to get out of there,” Donkel said. “My biggest motivator was to stay local and be in a safe, comfortable environment.”

‘The floor is falling out’

Donkel is not the only one who traded prison for treatment.

Since its start in the early 2000s, Renaissance Crossroads has seen 268 admissions, with 174 program graduates and 94 unsuccessful participants, Fortna said.

Within 5 years of completing the program, 68 to 72% of graduates stayed out of prison, Ernest said. Nationally, less than a third of state drug offenders avoid returning to state prison within five years of their release, according to the United States Sentencing Commission.

“Our recidivism rates were really low compared to literally any other drug and alcohol program,” Ernest said. “My hope is that other programming and legislation and managed care organizations see that the floor is falling out of the addiction system right now… but unfortunately, I anticipate a short-term set-back in that zone.”

For the six remaining participants, Ernest said an initial concern was being sent back to jail. That fear will not come to fruition, however, Ernest said. Some will transition to other inpatient programs while others will return to the community with more restrictive supports such as house arrest.

“It definitely took everybody off guard,” she said. “I don’t think anyone anticipated that this would be what was going to happen… Several were very disappointed because they aren’t receiving the services they anticipated receiving.”

Donkel was disappointed to hear that the program that had helped him would no longer be an option for others.

“The first thing I thought about was when I was in jail, I was calling my family and my lawyer every day, begging and pleading for ‘what are my options, get me out of here,’” Donkel said.

He urges anyone struggling with addiction to seek treatment or any opportunity to get help.

“You don’t learn nothing in jail,” Donkel said. “Accountability is the number one most important thing when it comes to addiction.”

An apparent get-out-of-jail-free card ended up changing Donkel’s life, he said. After 20 years struggling with alcohol and drug addiction, he has a full-time job and hopes to buy a house to be able to live with his children full-time.

“If (Renaissance Crossroads) hadn’t been there for me, I would have went to prison, I can’t be certain, but I don’t believe I’d be in the position that I’m in today,” Donkel said.