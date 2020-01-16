Construction on Coatesville’s planned new $21 million train station should begin this fall and should take about three years, City Manager Michael Trio told Coatesville City Council on Jan. 13.

The station neighborhood, Trio said, benefited from a few aesthetic improvements last fall when Random Productions Inc. revamped part of the old station to film the upcoming HBO series “The Mare of Easttown.”

The production company will return to Coatesville on Feb. 13 and 14 for final filming along Diamond Avenue. The company paid the Coatesville Area School District $40,000 to film part of the series on school property. Trio did not disclose the rental fee the city was paid or the cost of the improvements.

Cars and meters

During the meeting, council approved advertising for competitive bids to finance three new police cars costing $146,000 and 90 new parking meters costing $46,000. Although the purchases are in this year’s budget, the city’s finance director, Richard Troutman, said Coatesville wants to spread the $192,000 combined cost over five years.

The new meters will accept coins and credit cards and be installed along First Avenue and up through the 400 block of North Third Avenue. Older meters will be saved and moved to other locations.

Council also approved plans by Charles Green, downtown manager, to highlight the cultural diversity and success of downtown businesses by recognizing a Merchant of the Month. Finest Automotive Concepts LLC will be recognized by council prior to the Jan. 27 meeting.

The Coatesville Area Senior Center continues to grow, according to Executive Director Bill Pierce, who said the center now serves 90 people daily — up from 59 per day last year.

Other matters

Council reappointed Tyrone Harley to the redevelopment authority for four years, Jay Byerly to the historical commission for two years and James Bookman to the parks and recreation commission for three years.

Council also approved codifying the city’s code book quarterly, a contract with Constellation Energy, turning over a small parcel of land at North Fourth Avenue and Coates Street to Amtrak for the train station project, and a $174,679 payment from Chester County funds to MECO Constructors Inc. for recent construction work at routes 82 and 30.