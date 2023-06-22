When: Manheim Township Board of Commissioners meeting, June 12. Chair Donna DiMeo and Commissioner Mary Jo Huyard were absent.

What happened: Residents and township officials criticized recent underground work by a contractor for Glo Fiber Business, a supplier of internet, TV and phone service.

Background: Carriage Drive resident Steve Bright complained that workers blocked off his driveway, dug holes on his property and cut through an electric dog fence twice — all without knocking on his door prior to beginning the work. It was "rather upsetting" when Bright later found two patched holes in his driveway. Bright and his neighbors, who experienced the same "sloppy work," would have appreciated better communication from the township. The township should take corrective action, and the contractor should be responsible for repairs at its expense, he said.

Township response: Township Manager Rick Kane confirmed the township has had “hundreds” of similar complaints — "dozens" per day. Assistant Township Manager Andy Bowman explained that Glo Fiber is in competition with Comcast for TV and internet. Glo Fiber has used three prime contractors and eight subcontractors. Bowman acknowledged Glo Fiber's installation work has been "unacceptable," and officials have discussed corrective actions. Additionally, some Glo Fiber door hangers left on township properties have had the wrong phone number, Bowman said.

More: Chris Briggs, project manager for Glo Fiber, was listed on the agenda to present an update on the fiber optic lines. No one from the company attended the meeting.

Quotable: "It's a little disheartening that they're not here," said Vice Chair Stacy Morgan Brubaker.

What's next: Kane and Bowman offered assurances the repairs in the Carriage Drive neighborhood are temporary, and final repairs will be performed by local contractors, including asphalt. "What you have now is not the final repair," Kane said. Installation in a neighborhood on the west side of Fruitville Pike will be next, and the work will be posted on the township website, Bowman said.

Other happenings: Kane announced the township is "very, very close" to finding a police chief to replace Tom Rudzinski, who is retiring next month. The township is also accepting applications for a new assistant public works director. Additionally, both pools are open, and the the township filled every seasonal position this year.

Grant opportunities: Staff members are pursuing two significant grant opportunities, including a state Community Development Block Grant and a Connects2040 grant from the Lancaster Metropolitan Planning Organization.