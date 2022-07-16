When: East Lampeter supervisors meeting, July 11.

What happened: Township Manager Ralph Hutchison announced construction for the $15.3 million Walnut Street extension project that will begin next week. The township manager was a part of a preconstruction meeting prior to the meeting where the contractor was given the notice to proceed. “We just got to keep it going and get it successfully completed,” Hutchinson said.

Why it matters: The objective of the project is to alleviate traffic buildup on Greenfield Road to Route 30. A bridge connecting to Millcross Road will be constructed as a part of the Walnut Street connection. The route will end at a new roundabout called Ben Franklin Boulevard, which will connect to Greenfield Road. Hutchison said the project will last over the next 16-18 months.

Communication: Supervisors Chair John Blowers asked Hutchison whether the township will stay in touch with residents who live near the project site. He added the township will provide additional information in an upcoming newsletter to residents this month. Hutchinson responded residents should expect “a typical construction project” such as vibrations from equipment.

Quotable: “There is a humongous benefit to this community from the infrastructure that is going into that part of our township,” Blowers said.

Stray dogs: Supervisors unanimously voted to enact a stray dog ordinance. Safety and privacy issues of property owners were also a factor in the township creating the ordinance. The first and second offenses will cost $200 and $300 after the second offense.

Audit: Supervisors unanimously approved to appoint Herbein & Co. to perform the 2021 audit of the township’s finances. The proposal also included future audits for the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at the township building, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike.