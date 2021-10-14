A woman who died in a Shillington house fire Oct. 9 has been identified as Candy Lee Gray, according to the Berks County coroner.

Gray, 49, was a resident of the home at 38 Philadelphia Ave. in Shillington Borough, Berks County. An autopsy performed Tuesday night at the Reading Hospital determined a preliminary cause of death was smoke inhalation, according to Berks County acting coroner Jonn Hollenbach.

The final cause and manner of death will be determined by the forensic pathologist after they receive complete toxicology results and other studies, as well as a review of any findings by the State Police Fire Marshall, Hollenbach said.

An investigation of the fire by the State Police Fire Marshall is ongoing.

Fire crews arrived at the fire shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday -- it was initially reported that Gray was trapped as fire crews were dispatched. Hollenbach said in an earlier statement that the occupant rented the house -- Berks County property records indicate William and Suzanne Hurley own the property.

The Shillington Fire Department was assisted by 11 other departments, according to Eric Kohl, 2nd Lt. and spokesperson with the Shillington Fire Department.