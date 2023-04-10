A man hit and killed a woman and injured a police officer with his vehicle after the officer tried to arrest him following a traffic stop, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

Honey Brook Borough Police Chief Calvin Wilson stopped John Lewis Knecht Jr., who was driving a Toyota Tacoma, on Horseshoe Pike around 1:07 a.m. on Sunday, according to a Facebook post by the Chester County District Attorney's Office. Brandie Marie Beiseigel was a passenger in Knecht’s vehicle.

Wilson determined that Knecht, 57, of Honey Brook, had an arrest warrant for probation violations from a prior drug arrest. Wilson tried to arrest Knecht, but Knecht resisted and hit Wilson with the vehicle, according to the district attorney’s office. Beiseigel was thrown from the passenger door of the vehicle, and Knecht hit her as he drove away.

Emergency crews took Beiseigel to Paoli Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the district attorney’s office said. Wilson suffered injuries to his torso and lower body that required hospitalization.

Troopers with Pennsylvania State Police later found Knecht hiding in a crawl space in his home and arrested him after “a brief struggle,” according to the district attorney’s office.

Knecht is facing more than a dozen charges including homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault, escape and involuntary manslaughter. He is currently in Chester County Prison and denied bail.