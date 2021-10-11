A fire in Shillington Borough, Berks County, killed one woman Saturday night.

Fire crews were called to the fire at 38 Philadelphia Ave. shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, said Eric Kohl, 2nd Lt. and spokesperson with the Shillington Fire Department. The Berks County Coroner’s Office was contacted at 7:17 p.m. and pronounced one woman dead three hours later, according to Acting Coroner Jonn Hollenbach. The woman has not yet been identified.

Officials believe the woman was a resident of the house, Hollenbach said in an email. He added that the house is rented and not occupied by the owner.

William and Suzanne Hurley own the property, according to Berks County property records.

The Shillington Fire Department was assisted by 11 other departments including Mohnton, Wyomissing, Spring Township, Western Berks, West Reading, Exeter Township, City of Reading and the Brecknock fire departments, Kohl said. Crews were on the scene for six hours, though he could not specify how long it took crews to extinguish the fire.

“My daughter and I saw the smoke and heard the sirens... you could tell it was bad from Lancaster Ave.,” said Amy Melendez, who lives about a block away from the house. “I figured we wouldn't be able to do anything but you never know, even though we don't know all of our neighbors there's a feeling of tight community there and we would do anything we can to help.”

Melendez said she was “heartbroken” by the loss as a result of the fire and “devastated” when she learned someone had died in the fire. She also commended firefighters’ efforts in battling the fire.

Kohl said the Pennsylvania State Fire Marshall is investigating the fire.

An autopsy for the woman who died is scheduled for Oct. 12 at Reading Hospital.