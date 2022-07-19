A Chester County woman died after a head-on crash involving a driver going the wrong way on the Forge Road Overpass in East Nottingham Township, Chester County, early Tuesday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers responded at approximately 5:43 a.m. to a report of a wrong way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes. While the reporting caller was on the phone, the wrong-way driver hit another vehicle head on, state police said in a release shared on twitter.

The driver of the second vehicle, identified by state police as Kelly Felts, 32, of Nottingham, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. The driver who was going the wrong way, a 24-year-old man from Rising Sun, Maryland, was taken to a hospital with injuries. The release did not include the man's name.

The Pennsylvania State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialists (CARS), Forensic Services Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit responded and continue to investigate.