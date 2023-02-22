An Oklahoma woman died after a truck tractor hit her at the Bell and Evans Plant in Lebanon County.

Troopers with Pennsylvania State Police responded at 9:08 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 to the plant on State Route 22 in Bethel Township for a report of an unconscious woman. Troopers determined the truck tractor hit Modrel Songer, 64, of Valliant, Oklahoma, in the east trailer parking area, state police said in a news release.

The Lebanon County Coroner's Office pronounced Songer dead at the scene. Both Songer and the driver were employed by a third-party company, and state police said no Bell and Evans personnel were involved.

State police continue to investigate. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is also investigating, according to a filing on its website.