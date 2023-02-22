An Oklahoma woman died after a truck tractor hit her at the Bell and Evans Plant in Lebanon County.
Troopers with Pennsylvania State Police responded at 9:08 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 to the plant on State Route 22 in Bethel Township for a report of an unconscious woman. Troopers determined the truck tractor hit Modrel Songer, 64, of Valliant, Oklahoma, in the east trailer parking area, state police said in a news release.
The Lebanon County Coroner's Office pronounced Songer dead at the scene. Both Songer and the driver were employed by a third-party company, and state police said no Bell and Evans personnel were involved.
State police continue to investigate. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is also investigating, according to a filing on its website.
Know an interesting story in the areas surrounding Lancaster County? Submit it to our regional reporter
Do you know an interesting story in Southern Lancaster, Western Chester County, Lebanon Coun…