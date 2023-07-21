When: Mount Joy Township board of supervisors meeting, July 17.

What happened: Supervisors and WM (formerly called Waste Management) representatives discussed the company’s proposal to pay $20,000 for tree planting and cleanup at Old Trolley Line and Wolgemuth parks in lieu of creating a natural area and trail at Gourd Pond, on the southwest corner of the Advanced Disposal Services Lancaster Landfill site at Milton Grove. The landfill is owned by WM, represented at the meeting by Scott Perin, disposal director, and Charles Suhr, attorney.

Background: Following the landfill’s imminent closure, WM must maintain and monitor the site for 30 years. A 2007 host agreement between the township and a previous owner states that, following the closure, the owner would develop and maintain park areas on the site. The issue was discussed at the June 19 supervisors meeting, with the consensus being a park would not be suitable there. Following that meeting, WM representatives met with the parks and recreation board and came up with the tree-planting proposal.

Public reaction: Thomas McKinne suggested if the company were to construct ball fields, a recreation area and trails, the cost would be much higher than $20,000. Gale Forry speculated it would cost more than that to maintain a trail for 30 years.

Quotable: “My concern is that we’re going to let these guys leave town on the cheap,” said McKinne. “They came in, they told us they were going to do this, and they were going to do that. We fell for it, now they’re leaving, and we get nothing.”

Supervisor comments: Supervisor Debra Dupler suggested WM contribute an amount equal to the cost for improvements in the host agreement. “If it’s 40 thousand, I would say you need to beef this up a little,” said Dupler.

What’s next: Suhr said he will consult with the township’s solicitor on the legal obligations and present an estimate to the supervisors.

Request: Supervisors unanimously approved a request from the Mount Joy campus of the Lancaster County Career and Technology Center for relief from compliance with the township’s map. This would allow for the creation of a cul-de-sac with single-family homes that would be accessed from Old Market Street instead of a connector street from Old Market Street to Fairview Road, Mount Joy.

Background and rationale: In 2010, LCCTC received approval for the rezoning of portions of the property from institutional to R-1 residential, so houses could be built by the school’s construction students. Three have been built at the cul-de-sac's entrance. Engineer Todd Smeigh told supervisors officials want to preserve land to possibly update the school in the future.

Military banners: Greg Hitz Sr., representing the Elizabethtown Lions Club, presented a proposal to place military banners with veterans’ names and photos on utility poles within the township, in alignment with a plan slated for Elizabethtown Borough and like programs in Mount Joy, Bainbridge and Marietta. Supervisors unanimously agreed the project should move forward and will later vote on an agreement.

Rapho Township lease: Supervisors unanimously approved a six-month lease for Rapho Township to use part of Mount Joy Township’s storage building on Quarry Road following the July 5 explosion that leveled Rapho Township’s public works building. Instead of rent, Rapho will be asked to pay half the utility costs.

Sewage spill: As they did on June 19, supervisors discussed the sewer pipe collapse on Campus Road in late May, caused when a water pipe settled on the sewer pipe below it. That repair cost $87,000, chair David Sweigart said. Another line is being inspected for a potential problem. Regional water and sewer authorities now own the pipes. Sweigart said the pipes were incorrectly installed by the township over 20 years ago and asked whether the township should contribute more toward the repairs. Supervisors again tabled the matter pending more information.