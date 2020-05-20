When: Supervisors meeting, May 18.

What happened: The board canceled its May 18 meeting over a lack of new business.

Why it matters: The board regularly holds two public sessions a month. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, activity in the township is slow with no business left to attend to this month, board Chairman Frank Howe said. Township supervisors will decide, on a month-to-month basis, whether or not to hold a second meeting until further notice.

What’s next: Supervisors are scheduled to meet June 3 at the municipal building. Because of the governor’s stay-at-home order, the meeting will be held with a 10-person attendance limit.