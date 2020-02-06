When: Council meeting, Feb. 4.
What happened: Council took a hard look at its many project ideas and identified priorities, which included updating street signs, completing the new borough website and developing a comprehensive plan, among other things.
Why it matters: Interim Borough Manager Candie L. Johnson informed council the borough has 20 projects in progress. She said all the money in the capital bond fund is spoken for, limiting council’s ability to open new projects. Johnson urged council to methodically tackle a few projects at a time, and possibly postpone or cut some projects.
Most important: Council identified projects tied to grants as a priority. These projects include the Columbia Market House renovation, which was awarded a $1.75 million state grant, a recycling equipment grant and a parking improvement grant.
Also important: Council agreed to focus on a $44,000 project to update the borough’s street signs in accordance with state regulations. Another high-priority project, the borough website update, is almost complete. Council President Heather Zink said she believed a $25,000 project creating a comprehensive plan to guide community development in the borough should be a priority.
Postponed: The Route 462 lighting project is one thing that has been postponed, its future uncertain. The borough already spent $350,000 to purchase new streetlights to be installed along Route 462 from Second Street to Union Street. Another $500,000 was budgeted for installation costs. Eric Kauffman, the lead councilperson for community development, is in charge of coming up with a plan for the project. At a council meeting in January, council member Howard Stevens proposed canceling the project to help pay off the borough’s debt.
Quotable: “There are going to be some hard, tough decisions for you guys,” said Johnson, as she told council they might need to cut or postpone projects based on budgetary constraints.