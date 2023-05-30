A Powerball ticket worth $500,000 was recently sold in Lebanon County.

The drawing on Saturday, May 27, matched all five balls drawn, 21-28-31-48-49, but not the Double Play Powerball number 18, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at Top Star Express, 299 West Lincoln Avenue, in Myerstown. The store earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Pennsylvania Lottery did not share if a winner has come forward, but did note that winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

More than 30,500 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets also won prizes in the May 27 drawing, according to the lottery. Players are reminded to check every ticket every time they play.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $239 million, or $121.5 million in cash. The next drawing is May 31.