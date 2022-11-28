A winning lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold to an online customer in Lebanon County recently.

The Powerball with Powerplay ticket won during the Nov. 23 drawing according to a release by the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 1-2-31-39-66, and the red Powerball 25 to win $100,000, less applicable withholding.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winners are not known until they claim their prize prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.

Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.