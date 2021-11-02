A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a Chester County retailer for the Oct. 30 drawing.

Wawa at 3710 Lincoln Highway in Downingtown sold the winning ticket, earning a $500 bonus, according to a Pennsylvania Lottery press release. The ticket’s numbers 5-23-28-43-56 matched four of the five white balls drawn and the $1 Power Play option doubled the ticket’s initial $50,000 value.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder, who has not yet claimed their prize, should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.

More than 30,500 other Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 7,800 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 4,300 purchased with Double Play.

The Pennsylvania Lottery directs all ticket proceeds to programs that benefit older residents.