A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket from the Oct. 4 drawing worth $100,000 was sold by a retailer in York County.

Brewskee’s of Shiloh on 2010 Carlisle Rd. in West Manchester Township sold the Powerball with Power Play ticket that matched four of the five white balls drawn, 12-22-54-66-69, and the red Powerball 15, according to a news release. The Power Play multiplier made the ticket, which normally would have been worth $50,000, worth $100,000.

Brewskee’s of Shiloh earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to the release.

A winner will not be identified until they have claimed the winning prize and validated their ticket. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery Office.