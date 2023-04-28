A Match 6 winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $530,000 was sold in Dauphin County

The drawing on Thursday, April 27, matched all six numbers, 5-7-19-24-30-39, for the jackpot prize of $530,000, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Turkey Hill at 240 Hershey Road in Hummelstown, and the store earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 28,200 other Match 6 tickets also won prizes in the April 27 drawing, according to the lottery. Players are reminded to check every ticket every time they play.