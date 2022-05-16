A winning lottery ticket worth $350,000 was sold at a Rite Aid in Berks County.

The winning lottery ticket is for Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash and was sold at the Rite Aid on North Sixth Street in Reading, according to a report by WFMZ.

The May 12 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 1-15-17-22-28.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and the ticket is validated. The prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing. Anyone with the winning Cash 5 ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481.