A winning lottery ticket was sold in Chester County this past Thursday.

The Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers and means the ticket holder will win $534,999.50 less withholding according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at Golden Mart on 99 South 1st Avenue in Coatesville. Golden Mart will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

According to the Pa Lottery the chances of winning the Cash 5 jackpot prize are 1 in 962,598 and the overall chances of winning any prize in the main Cash 5 game are about 1 in 10.5.

Additionally, more than 16,900 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing on Thursday.

The PA Lottery said that winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.