Officials in South Coatesville, Chester County, received clarification during the Aug. 10 council meeting about a recent request by Penns Woods Winery for help from residents in reducing the use of residential herbicides that can damage the vineyard.

Proprietor Gino Razzi and vineyard manager Davide Creato explained the effects of the chemicals listed in a letter that Borough Council agreed July 27 to post online.

The chemicals mentioned were two compounds — dicamba and pyradine. The winery asked the South Coatesville community to refrain from using the herbicides within a 4-mile radius of the vineyard on Woodward Road.

“We are very happy to be in the borough,” Razzi told council.

Razzi said the vineyard has not yet faced “problematic” effects from broadleaf herbicide sprays, but wanted to make the community aware. Creato then said the chemical can destroy the vines and it could take 40 years for the winery to replant the crop.

The timeframe for herbicidal drift to affect plants is from April to June. He added the pesticides mentioned in the letter dig into the root system of the plants and affect the crop’s ability to fight the infection. The damage is gradual as major effects on the plants will appear up to three years after the contamination occurs.

Council member Bob Floyd explained the borough’s response to the winery representatives, noting the letter was posted on the South Coatesville’s website. A resident of the Southview townhome development, Floyd told Razzi he also gave the letter to the homeowners’ association.

“We certainly welcome you to the community,” Floyd said.

Also, council appointed residents David Phillips Sr. and Susie Mendenhall to serve on the South Coatesville Planning Commission.