College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2021 from Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Elizabethtown — John Bender, Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering. Ephrata — Gina Hewitt, Master of Science in education. Gap — Matthew Furlong, Master of Science in education. Lancaster — Brian Booker, Master of Science in education; Alyxandra Brehman, Master of Science in education; Danielle Buzzelli, Master of Science in education; Kristen Canady, Master of Science in education; Daniel Cotchen, Master of Science in education; Michael Fisher, Master of Science in education; Brandon Hershey, Master of Science in education; Lindsey Paul, Master of Science in education; Kelsey Pfaff, Master of Science in education; Mackenzie Reffert, Master of Science in nursing; Susan Scales, Doctor of Education in educational leadership/educational technology; Jesse Shenk, Master of Science in education; Logan Trout, Master of Science in education; Connor Weismandel, Master of Science in education. Lititz — Jaclyn Griffith, Master of Science in education; Elizabeth Rhinier, Master of Science in education. Manheim — Nicole Addleman, Master of Science in education; Kayla Eller, Bachelor of Science in biology. Nottingham — Antonio Pedulla, Master of Science in nursing. Strasburg — Lauren Winder, Master of Science in education. Willow Street — Jessica Duvall, Master of Science in education; Jordyn Kondras, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.